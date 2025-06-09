Ba council chair relieved of duties

[Photo: FILE]

Ba Town Council Special Administrator Chair Moshim Muktar Khan has been relieved of his duties.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the decision was made effective September 9.

Nalumisa says the decision was taken under Section 34 of the Local Government Act, following due enquiry and consideration of all relevant information.

He says the decision was made in the interest of maintaining the integrity and credibility of municipal governance.

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The two remaining Special Administrators will continue overseeing the council’s operations and provide guidance to the Chief Executive Officer.

The Ministry says council services will continue as normal, with no disruption expected for residents, ratepayers and other stakeholders.