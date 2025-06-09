Bob Mackie, fashion designer for the stars, dies at 87

source: reuters

Hollywood designer Bob Mackie, known for making stars such as Cher and Elton John ​sparkle, died on Monday at 87, ‌according to a post on his official Instagram account.

His career spanned five decades and included designing a ​Barbie doll clothes collection.

Born in 1939 into ​a middle-class family in Monterey Park, California, ⁠he was nominated for more than 30 ​Emmys, winning nine.

He received Academy Award nominations ​for costumes worn in the films “Lady Sings the Blues,” “Funny Lady,” and “Pennies From Heaven.”

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“His genius and extraordinary designs will ​live on forever, continuing to bring beauty ​into this world,” his team said in an Instagram ‌post. ⁠His cause of death was not stated.

Mackie was known for sequins, rhinestones and glitter, but also humor. The highlight of his 11-year run ​for The ​Carol Burnett ⁠Show was the “curtain dress” worn by Burnett in a sketch parodying ​1939 film classic “Gone with the Wind.” The ​costume, ⁠now in the collection of the Smithsonian’s American History Museum, included a brass curtain rod ⁠balanced ​on Burnett’s shoulders and a ​bit of valance worn as a hat.