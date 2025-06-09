Constitution report to be tabled at special sitting

There will be a special Parliament sitting on Tuesday, September 22, to facilitate the tabling of the Fiji Constitution Review Commission Report 2026.

The special sitting was requested by the Government.

Speaker of Parliament Filimone Jitoko confirmed the sitting will commence at 11:30 a.m.

Jitoko further confirmed that this special sitting is additional and does not affect the parliamentary session already scheduled for September 28 to October 2.

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While reports regarding a possible special sitting have recently circulated across various platforms, the Speaker emphasized that this advisory constitutes official confirmation of the decision reached by the Business Committee.