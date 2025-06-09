Ageing infrastructure puts pressure on government

[Photo: File]

The Ministry of Public Works is warning that Australian assistance under the proposed Fiji-Australia treaties must strengthen Fiji’s own capacity rather than leave the country dependent on external support.

Permanent Secretary Paula Baleilevuka told the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence that the Ministry supports both the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union and the Ocean of Peace Alliance.

But he says the biggest opportunity is not simply securing individual infrastructure projects.

It is establishing a predictable, long-term partnership that combines infrastructure financing with technical assistance, skills development, technology transfer and stronger government institutions.

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Baleilevuka said external assistance should complement Fiji’s systems rather than create parallel structures or long-term dependency.

He identified three principles that should guide implementation: alignment with Fiji’s national priorities, predictable and sustainable financing, and genuine transfer of knowledge, skills, technology and implementation capacity from Australia to Fiji.

The Ministry is already facing significant capacity pressures.

Manager Policy Public Works Alipate Kete told the committee that the ministry had lost key employees and professionals and needed to rebuild its technical capacity.

He also identified ageing infrastructure and maintenance backlogs as major challenges.

The Ministry states it needs more engineers, project managers, transport planners, finance and policy specialists, as well as heavy equipment and machinery following the re-establishment of the Public Works Department.

It also wants support for professional training, technical exchanges, scholarships and specialist certification.

Kete said climate change and natural disasters were continuing to affect infrastructure delivery, while procurement and project delivery risks, long-term funding sustainability and coordination between agencies remained challenges.

The Ministry is seeking Australian support not only for new projects but also for the maintenance and modernisation of existing assets.

Its priorities include resilient roads and bridges, water and sanitation infrastructure, ports and jetties, government buildings, maritime connectivity, renewable energy, rural electrification, weather forecasting and early warning systems.