Female trainee makes RFMF history

[photo/Supplied]

A 23-year-old RFMF trainee has made history by becoming the first woman to receive the Best Trainee in Carpentry Award at the Engineers Regiment Trade Training School.

Sapper Veniana Caumatalevu was among 57 trainees who graduated on Friday after completing technical training in carpentry, block laying and plastering.

She says training in a traditionally male-dominated environment came with its challenges, but that only pushed her to work harder.

Caumatalevu says adapting to working and interacting with male trainees was one of the biggest challenges during her training.

Article continues after advertisement

She says the support of her mother, who raised five children as a single parent, also played an important role in her achievement.

Caumatalevu completed her secondary education at Sigatoka Andhra Sangam College before joining the RFMF.

She also thanked her instructors for their guidance and the sacrifices they made throughout the training.

ADF Defence Adviser to Fiji Colonel Henry Stimson congratulated the graduates, saying the training has strengthened their practical and technical skills.

The 57 graduates completed training in carpentry, block laying and plastering, with Fiji National University instructors conducting the final assessments.

Caumatalevu’s achievement highlights the growing participation of women in technical and trade training within the RFMF.