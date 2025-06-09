Defence moves to halt Prasad’s case

[Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

The defence in the case against former Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad is seeking to permanently halt the criminal proceedings, citing concerns over the prosecution’s disclosure of evidence.

Defence lawyer Richard Naidu has filed an urgent application for a permanent stay.

The application raises issues over the disclosure of two witness statements and whether other material has also not been disclosed to the defence.

Prof Prasad faces two charges linked to his declaration of assets, liabilities and income.

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He is alleged to have failed to disclose his directorship in Platinum Hotels and Resorts PTE Limited in his declaration as at December 31 2015.

He is also accused of making a false statutory declaration by stating that his disclosure was true and complete despite the alleged omission.

The matter has been adjourned to this afternoon, when the Magistrates Court is expected to consider the defence application.