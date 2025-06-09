Music awards is invite-only event, says FIPRA

The Fiji Performing Rights Association’s 2026 FIPRA Music Awards will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, on Thursday, 24 September at 6pm.

FIPRA Board Chairperson Isireli Gumatua says the invitation-only event will bring together invited guests to celebrate the winners and recognise the creativity, talent and achievements of Fiji’s music community.

“The FIPRA Music Awards are an opportunity to honour the songwriters and composers whose work reflects the stories, experiences and culture of Fiji. We look forward to celebrating this year’s winners and recognising their contribution to our music community at the Grand Pacific Hotel,” he said.

Gumatua says FIPRA sincerely apologises to members of the public and music lovers who had hoped to attend this year’s celebration. Due to the challenges arising from unforeseen global crises, FIPRA is unfortunately unable to host the traditional awards ceremony this year.

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For those who purchased tickets for the previously scheduled dates, FIPRA is working with TicketMax to arrange their refunds.s opening High-Level Panel on September 23.