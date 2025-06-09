New Waiqele Health Centre nears completion

Waiqele Health Centre in Labasa [Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Residents of Waiqele and nearby communities will soon have easier access to healthcare, with construction of a new health centre now 90 percent complete.

The facility is one of two new health centres being developed in Labasa through a public-private partnership, with private operators funding construction while the Government provides medical staff.

For co-owner Kiran Lata, the project is about bringing essential healthcare services closer to the community.

“I thought of the community, and we had this plot here, so we came up with the idea to have the hospital, the health centre built here, just to help the community. Like, for the people around here, it takes a while for them to go to Nasea Health Centre or the Labasa Health Centre, so we thought, why not get the services to the people.”

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Lata says turning the idea into reality has not been easy, with the project facing several challenges during construction.

Her husband and co-owner, former teacher Ashok Ram, says bad weather, material shortages, financial constraints and labour disputes all contributed to delays.

“There were a few challenges I have gone through. The first one was weather – rainy weather; we were not able to do work. Secondly, availability of materials. At one time, the cement was not available, and then, of course, finance is there; we are managing, and even some disputes with the labourers, this and that, but we were able to do it.”

The health centre is expected to open in late October and is projected to serve between 500 and 800 people from Waiqele and surrounding communities.