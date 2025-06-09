Businesses embrace sustainability ahead of PMIBA 2026

[Photo: Supplied]

Businesses across Fiji are stepping up efforts to improve sustainability, innovation and productivity ahead of the Prime Minister’s International Business Awards 2026.

With less than two months to go before the awards, Investment Fiji says there is strong interest from businesses, despite ongoing global uncertainties.

It is encouraging companies to focus on sustainability and efficient business practices as key drivers of long-term growth.

Pacific Fishing Company, PAFCO, is among the businesses embracing more sustainable practices.

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Chief Executive Saiyad Raiyum says sustainability is becoming increasingly important as businesses compete in international markets.

“As the demand grows in the overseas market, consumers’ demands are also changing; their requirements are changing and they want to know where and how this fish was caught and whether it was caught sustainably or not.”

Past recipient of the Excellence in Agribusiness Innovation Award, Food Processors Fiji Pte Limited, is also making sustainability part of its operations while preserving local culture.

Raneel Mudaliar says the company is investing in environmentally responsible practices as it looks to expand across the region.

“Some of the things we do are eco-friendly packaging, where we vacuum-pack our products; our vision for the Pacific is rooted in sustainable growth, innovation and regional empowerment; we see immense potential in transforming the sector through strategic expansion and modern practices.”

Fiji Airports is also looking towards regional expansion and long-term economic development.

Chief Executive Mesake Nawari says the organisation’s vision extends beyond Fiji to the wider Pacific.

“Our core is aviation and in terms of our market its the entire blue pacific and that’s what we tell the world, I want to say that Fiji Airport will be the catalyst for economic development and social development in this country.”

Applications for the awards opened earlier this year.