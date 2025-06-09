Vandalism threatens future Ba Park projects

[Photo: Riya Bhagwan]

A refurbished park for Ba families and children is already showing signs of vandalism and poor upkeep, just two months after reopening.

The Ba Motor Parts Park was upgraded in July to provide a recreational space, but parts of the facility are already damaged.

Play equipment has been broken, tyres pulled out and discarded, and rubbish left scattered across the grounds.

Ba Motor Parts Chief Operations Manager Shanil Singh says the company is disappointed with the park’s condition after investing a significant amount.

Article continues after advertisement

He says people are not taking pride in the facility or caring for the environment.

“If you visit the park, you’ll notice that it has deteriorated in weeks. So, we are rather disappointed that the citizens of Ba, particularly the area that the park is in, they are not; they don’t have pride. They are not taking care of that environment. They are rather adamant about destroying it, which is really, really sad.”

Alcohol consumption at the park has also become a major concern.

Singh says this experience is raising doubts about future community investments.

The company previously upgraded Tabua Park and invested in Namosau Park in Ba.

While another park project is in the pipeline, Singh says the company may now reconsider its plans.