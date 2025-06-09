Fiji Pearls beat Cook Islands

[Photo: Oceania Netball/Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls defeated Cook Islands in their first Netball World Cup 2027 Qualifiers Oceania at the Tonga High School Indoor Stadium yesterday.

Fiji beat Cook Islands 65-63 in a closely contested game.

Cook Islands were leading 36-32 at half time.

It was the second loss for the Cook Islanders after going down 81-55 to Tonga.

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Our Pearls meet Samoa today and Tonga on Thursday before their last game on Friday against Papua New Guinea.

The top two teams at the end of the competition will compete at the Netball World Cup 2027 in Sydney, Australia.