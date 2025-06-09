Decade-long dream finally comes true

Seaqaqa FC made history over the weekend after securing promotion to the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history.

But behind the celebrations and historic achievement lies a story of sacrifice, determination and perseverance.

For the players and officials who have carried the club through the past few years, the journey has been far from easy.

With the rising cost of living, many players have had to juggle the demands of football with work, family responsibilities and the everyday struggle to make ends meet.

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For some, training has meant finding time after a full day at work.

One of the men who has remained committed to the cause is Lisana Bonatoba, one of Seaqaqa FC’s longest-serving players.

Bonatoba joined the club in 2015, and for more than a decade, the dream of seeing Seaqaqa reach the Premier League has remained close to his heart.

Now, that dream has finally become a reality.

But Bonatoba says it took more than talent on the football field to get there.

“It wasn’t easy I tell you. We all have families and they have to eat, so worrying about training and taking care of the family can be very stressful. But we love the sport and our district; that is why we were willing to go through it all because we know we have what it takes to compete against the best. But none of this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our coaching staff.”

He says the unwavering support of the coaching staff and team officials has been crucial in helping the players stay committed despite the challenges they face away from the pitch.