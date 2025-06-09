Cardiac care to include adult patients

[Photo: Kelera Ditaiki]

The Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital is expanding its services to include more procedures for adults.

Hospital Director Dr Kruppali Tappoo says the focus has largely been on children, but the hospital is now looking to help adults who need specialised heart treatment.

“I would say and we’re going to continue doing more interventional work as well and next week we’ll be doing some adult angiograms and stents as well for our people here from Fiji, so we know the burden of non-communicable diseases is very high. We as a hospital are doing our absolute best to help the children and now we’d like to help some of the adults as well.”

Dr Tappoo says a visiting medical team will carry out angiograms and stent procedures for patients this week.

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Dr Tappoo says this comes as Fiji continues to face a high burden of non-communicable diseases.

She adds that more adults who need heart procedures will be identified and added to the treatment list.