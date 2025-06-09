HIV situation could become difficult to manage

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is rapidly approaching levels of HIV that could become difficult to manage unless urgent action is taken, says Fiji Medical Association President Dr Ronald Kumar.

Dr Kumar issued the warning while speaking at the Fiji Medical Association’s 2026 Annual Scientific Conference, where he called for a faster and more coordinated response to the country’s HIV situation.

He says approximately 12,000 people are suspected to be living with HIV, while more than 2,000 new cases were recorded in 2025.

According to Dr Kumar, the estimated HIV prevalence among adults is now around 1.6 percent, and the country cannot afford to delay action.

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“We are rapidly reaching unmanageable levels of HIV in the community that we do not know about as well. The actions from declaring outbreak has to be actioned rapidly. The legislative barriers need to be actioned today as well.”

Dr Kumar also raised concerns about legislative barriers, saying that Fiji currently cannot enforce compulsory testing or contact tracing.

“I hope that the groundwork is delivered more rapidly than another meeting. We do not need another meeting. People affected on the ground need help now.”

A call has also been made for greater involvement of medical organizations and health professionals in decision-making.

According to FMA those working within the health system have important knowledge that should be used in shaping the national response.