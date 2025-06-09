Health funding gaps disrupt services

[Photo: FILE]

Funding shortages are disrupting basic health services in parts of the country, with an X-ray service shut down and outreach clinics cancelled because of staffing and overtime issues.

The Fiji Medical Association says the problem is not only a shortage of money, but whether available resources are reaching the services that need them most.

Former FMA President Dr Alipate Vakamocea says the gaps are affecting both diagnostic services and access to care in communities.

Dr Vakamocea says funding and resources must be directed to clinics based on their needs.

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“So they don’t have, not for doctors, but for allied health staff, for nursing staff. They want to order an X-ray. The X-ray is closed because the staff are not being paid over time, so they’ve shut down the service. They want to run an outreach clinic. They can’t because they don’t have the nursing staff. So those are the things.”

He says the shortages highlight the need to fix health financing under the new Health Strategic Plan.

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed Kaiyum says health financing also depends on the strength of the wider economy.

The FMA says stronger and better-targeted funding is needed to keep essential health services operating.