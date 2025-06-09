Australia, NZ travel chiefs join TAG

[Photo: Riya Bhagwan]

The CEOs of Australia and New Zealand’s travel industry associations have joined Fiji’s Tourism Action Group as observers.

Australian Travel Industry Association CEO Dean Long and Travel Agents Association of New Zealand CEO Julie White have accepted invitations to participate in TAG discussions on issues affecting Fiji’s tourism industry.

The two were formally welcomed at a luncheon at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa.

Australia and New Zealand remain Fiji’s largest international visitor markets, collectively accounting for about 70 percent of visitor arrivals.

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TAG Chair Damend Gounder says the move further strengthens the group’s longstanding relationship with the two travel associations.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Dr Paresh Pant adds that their inclusion will ensure the perspectives of Fiji’s two largest source markets are represented in ongoing tourism discussions.