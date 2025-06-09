Ro Teimumu rejects Chaudhry’s election claim

The Paramount Chief of the Burebasaga Confederacy, Ro Teimumu Kepa, has rejected Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry’s claim that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka was lobbying the Great Council of Chiefs to postpone the election.

Responding to the claim, Ro Teimumu says statements made by people are not always based on fact.

“You know, any of us can say anything and unfortunately sometimes what people say is not based on any fact and that I know is not based on any fact.”

Ro Teimumu says the Great Council of Chiefs will not enter what she described as the Government’s “cassava patch” to discuss something that has already been legislated.

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She says this relates to the legal requirement for the election to be held before the end of February next year.

The Paramount Chief says she does not know where Chaudhry’s claim came from.