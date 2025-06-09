AI rivalry hangs over Trump-Xi talks

source: reuters

The race for AI supremacy is set to hang over next week’s meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington.

Washington and Beijing view advances in AI as critical to their economic and military competitiveness, but they remain at odds over access to advanced chips, allegations of technology ​copying and regulation of the AI industry.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he will meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng this weekend to ‌discuss AI-related issues before the leaders’ summit. Here are some of the key talking points and disputes.