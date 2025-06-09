Seaqaqa FC creates history

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Tears of joy flowed freely as members of the Seaqaqa side celebrated a thrilling 7-6 victory over Tavua in the Extra Senior League final, securing promotion to the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history.

The two sides were locked at 2-all after full time, forcing the match into a penalty shootout, where Seaqaqa held their nerve to claim the historic win.

Coach Mohammed Imran says the team has been chasing promotion for almost four decades, and reaching the Premier League is a testament to the players’ love for the sport and their district.

He dedicated the victory to all their fans and supporters who have stood by the team through the highs and lows, saying the players are determined to make them proud next season.

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Imran says the team has faced numerous challenges along the way, but the strong bond among the players and their shared passion for football have helped carry them this far.

“We have been trying since 1990 and we have finally done it. These boys have worked very hard and this success did not come easily. We promise our fans to make them proud when the Premier League season starts next year.”

Meanwhile, the Extra Battle of the Giants final between Ba and Rewa is currently underway.