Youngest daughter makes mother proud

[photo/Nikhil Kumar]

For one mother, Friday’s graduation ceremony was more than watching her youngest daughter receive a degree.

It was a proud moment for a family that stood by her through the highs and lows of her university journey.

Simran Chand may be the youngest in the family, but today she gave her mother one of her biggest reasons to smile.

After five years at university, Chand walked across the stage at the University of the South Pacific, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and International Business Marketing.

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For Simran Chand, the achievement is also a reflection of the two older sisters who helped guide and support her along the way.

“My sisters are quite older than me. One is 16 years older than me and one is 10. So they have been a core support system and my motivation along the way.”

Being the youngest gave Chand two older sisters to look up to, and she says their encouragement helped her keep moving forward.

But perhaps no one felt prouder than her mother, Malti Devi.

“I’m feeling very proud of her and she’s my youngest baby daughter. And I wish her all the best in her future.”

Chand hopes other young women facing challenges in their education will remember that the journey does not always have to be perfect.

For Chand, the degree marks the end of five years of hard work and the beginning of a new chapter.

But for her family, it is also a proud reminder of what can be achieved when you never stop believing.