Lautoka holds Suva at home

A try in the dying stages of the game yesterday ensured Lautoka come away with a 17-all Skipper Cup draw against Suva at Bidesi Park.

Trailing 17-10 after final hooter, the Lautoka forwards maintained pocession under slippery conditions before scoring under the sticks.

Lautoka led 10-5 at halftime but Suva came back strongly after the break but failed to hang on to their lead.

Suva coach Vueti Tupou says they had the game in the bag but failed to deliver in the end.

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He says they had some good opportunities in the first half but didn’t convert them into poijts

Lautoka lock, Viliame Senileba says they came for a win but a draw is good enough.

rugby side scored a try in the dying stages of their Skipper Cup game against Suva yesterday

The games on today will see Nadi play Ba, Nadroga meets Navosa, Kadavu hosts Tailevu at Burebasaga ground, Naitasiri battles Navosa and Taveuni takes on Rewa at Wairiki School ground.

All games start at 3pm except for the Taveuni match which will begin at 4pm.

You can watch the Nadi and Ba game on FBC Sports.