Baby Kulas one game away from history

[Source:OFC]

The Fiji under-16 football side, or Baby Kulas, has a chance to play in next year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup for the first time.

The winner of tomorrow’s semifinal between Fiji and New Caledonia will be guaranteed a place in the tournament.

This means at least one debutant from Oceania will be guaranteed at next year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Fiji head coach Nicola Demaine says they’re trying not to think about what’s at stake and rather try to focus on the first 45 minutes of the game.

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She says for 90% of the players involved in these semi-finals, it will be the biggest match of their lives so far, so it’s all about keeping their cool and stick to the tactics.

Demaine adds they’ve watched a few of New Caledonia’s matches and were really impressed with their technical ability – their first touch, and their short passing.

The Baby Kulas coach further says she feels like Fiji have some advantages from a physical point of view, but it will be a very interesting match to watch, and a challenging one for those involved.

New Caledonia head coach Kenjy Vendegou says Fiji are very strong and athletic, so they’ll have to raise their standard even higher.

Fiji faces New Caledonia in the Solomon Islands tomorrow.

Akuila