Ba church upgraded as evacuation centre

[Photo: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Communities in Ba will soon have access to a safer and more accessible evacuation centre following renovation and extension works at the Ba Anglican Church.

The project has received Government support through the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs, which provided building materials worth $14,906.

The upgrades will allow the church to serve not only as a place of worship, but also as a shelter for nearby residents during natural disasters and severe weather.

Senior Pastor Jeke Maikali says the need for a reliable evacuation facility has become increasingly important, particularly during periods of heavy rain and flooding.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the upgraded facility will provide residents with a safe place to turn to during emergencies.

Maikali says the project will benefit the wider Ba community, not just church members.

The upgrade is expected to strengthen disaster preparedness in the area and provide additional support during emergency response operations.

With work nearing completion, the church is expected to become an important evacuation facility for communities in Ba.