Flying Fijians brace for tough Canada clash

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

A new chapter begins tonight for the FIJI Water Flying Fijians, with head coach Senirusi Seruvakula looking to leave the disappointment of the Nations Championship behind and kick-start Fiji’s Pacific Nations Cup title defence against Canada.

Seruvakula says preparations have been going smoothly despite a disappointing Nations Championship campaign, with the team now treating the PNC as a fresh opportunity.

“Everything’s been going smoothly. I know it was a very disappointing Nations Cup, but this is another campaign and another new set of players.”

Seruvakula says the squad is excited about the challenge and is looking forward to getting its campaign underway.

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The coach is also planning to ease Terio Tamani into the match, with the playmaker expected to come off the bench and get around 30 minutes of game time.

Seruvakula says Tamani’s involvement will depend on how the match unfolds, but the experienced back will be looking to make an impact when he gets his opportunity.

The Flying Fijians will be hoping to open their Pacific Nations Cup campaign with a strong performance against Canada at 7 tonight.