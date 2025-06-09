SEEP calls for stronger electoral reform safeguards

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Social Empowerment Education Program is calling for stronger safeguards before Fiji implements reforms on its electoral system.

SEEP Research and Policy Officer Metuisela Gauna says the Electoral Amendment Bill 2026 includes measures that could make elections more inclusive, accessible and transparent.

This includes removing the 48 hour campaign blackout, reducing the campaign-free zone from 300 metres to 100 metres, expanding postal voting and allowing assistive devices for persons with disabilities.

However, SEEP is calling for clearer safeguards around candidate eligibility, recounts, supervisory decisions and electoral offences.

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It also wants the Electoral Commission Rules referred to in the Bill to be publicly available so candidates, political parties and voters understand their rights and obligations.

Gauna says sufficient time must also be allowed to train election officials, update systems and educate voters before the next general election.

He adds the reforms should be treated as a national endeavour aimed at strengthening participation and public confidence in the electoral process.