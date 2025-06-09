FHL warns public of online scam

Fijian Holdings Limited has warned the public about an unauthorized online investment scheme using its name, logo, and corporate branding.

FHL confirms it has not established, authorized, or endorsed the scheme.

The matter has been reported to the Fiji Police Force.

The public is strongly advised not to engage with the promoters, transfer funds, click links, or share personal, banking, or identification details.

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All official information from FHL is issued exclusively through its authorized channels.

Anyone who has already sent funds or shared details should immediately alert their bank or financial institution and report the matter to the police.