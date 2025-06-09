Teen allegedly contracted to surveil shooting victim

Police detectives, forensics and general duties officers at the scene of a fatal shooting in Merrylands West, in Sydney. [Photo Credit: AAP Image/Dean Lewins]

A teenager charged with murder over a suspected botched gang hit was contracted to surveil the victim with a drone before he was killed, police allege.

Joshua Macdonald, 40, was shot dead at a home in Merrylands West in western Sydney on September 2.

Detective Superintendent Joe Doueihi said an 18-year-old was arrested after reports of suspicious drone activity in West Hoxton about 5.30am on Friday morning.

He has been charged with murder, participating in a criminal group and contributing to criminal activity.

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A 19-year-old man who was driving the car the drone operator was found in on Friday morning was also arrested and charged with participating in a criminal group and driving while disqualified.

He was granted bail in Liverpool Local Court on Friday and will return to court on September 24.

That man, who has not been charged in relation to Mr Macdonald’s alleged murder, is understood to be signed with the under 19s Cronulla Sharks team.

“The Sharks were made aware of the matter being reported involving a player from our academy and pathways program, relating to his appearance before a magistrate at the Liverpool Local Court yesterday afternoon,” the NRL club said in a statement on Saturday.

The club has reported the matter to NRL Integrity, and declined to comment further.

Detectives believe Mr Macdonald was not the intended target of the September 2 hit, making it the city’s second mistaken identity shooting related to organised crime in two days.

Det Sup Joe Doueihi said the 18-year-old was operating a drone from a car at the time of his arrest on Friday, which police believe was to surveil someone in relation to a separate crime.

He alleged the teenager was located a couple of blocks away from Mr Macdonald’s house at the time of that attack, and used the drone to surveil the area and pass information on to the shooters.

He was likely one of a number of people contracted by an organised crime group to carry out parts of the hit, the detective added.

Other roles contracted out for such a crime can include stealing a car or destroying evidence.

“If we have the evidence that implicates you and suggests that you’re aware of what was happening, and even not, you will be charged with murder,” Det Supt Doueihi said.

“Even if you just place the tracker on the car or you burnt a motor vehicle, you will be charged with murder.”

He said young people taking on jobs from criminal gangs were putting themselves and their families at great risk of retribution from rival gangs when caught.

Det Supt Doueihi alleged a search of the 18-year-old’s house, as well the drone and other devices he was found with on Friday morning, contained material that implicated him in the shooting.

He is set to appear in bail court on Saturday.

The morning before Mr Macdonald’s alleged murder, attackers forced their way into a home at southwestern Glen Alpine and fatally shot 23-year-old university student Marco Talia.

The shooting of Mr Macdonald was at least the fifth suspected NSW mistaken identity killing since May 2025, with fears reckless overseas criminal leaders are ordering the misguided attacks.

Senior government ministers insist the situation is under control.

“Police are on top of this,” Acting Premier Prue Car told reporters last week.