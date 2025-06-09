Junior Kulas one win away from semi-final

The Junior Kulas know exactly what is on the line tonight when they face hosts Solomon Islands in their final pool match of the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship in Honiara.

A win would send Fiji into the semi-finals and move the side one step closer to its ultimate target of qualifying for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Head coach Nicola Demaine says the players are fully focused on delivering when it matters most.

“Our mission is to qualify for the U17 World Cup. Two games stand between us and that mission.”

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Fiji has already shown its attacking firepower in the tournament, opening its campaign with an emphatic 11-0 win over the Cook Islands.

The Junior Kulas then produced a determined performance against New Zealand, holding the defending regional powerhouse scoreless for the entire 90 minutes before conceding in injury time to suffer a narrow 1-0 defeat.

That result may have ended in heartbreak, but the performance has given Fiji belief heading into tonight’s decisive clash.

Demaine knows the Solomon Islands will present a different challenge, with the hosts set to have the backing of their home crowd.

But the Junior Kulas have their sights firmly set on the semi-finals.

For Fiji, the equation is simple — win tonight, keep the World Cup dream alive and take another big step towards making history.