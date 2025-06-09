Nepal tunnel survivor finds solace in village homecoming

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

After nine days trapped in a hydropower tunnel and a week of hospital care following ‌his dramatic rescue, Sanjay Sah, a rare survivor of last month’s devastating glacier collapse in Nepal, finally returned to his village and family on Sunday.

It was a homecoming marked by relief and joy but also grief.

At least 1,386 people have died and ⁠5,130 are still missing across Nepal weeks after a Himalayan glacier collapsed near the Chinese border, unleashing a ​wall of mud and water that crashed through mountain valleys destroying everything in its path.

Around 900 power station workers ​remain missing. Sah, a mechanical foreman at the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station, was one of just three pulled from debris-buried tunnels extending deep under the mountains.

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He survived in the darkness, drinking flood water and seepage from the mountain rock until rescue workers finally ​reached him.

Sah left the hospital in the capital Kathmandu on Friday and the next day boarded a bus for ​an overnight journey home.

Family members, including his parents, uncle, wife and daughter, performed a traditional welcome ceremony, washing his feet as part of a cleansing ritual.

After his mother dabbed a pink vermilion tika on his forehead, Sah bowed. They embraced and then broke down in tears.

“My son!” his mother cried, holding him tightly and kissing him on the cheek.

Women who ​had gathered to witness ​the reunion used their colourful ⁠saris to wipe the tears from their eyes.

Many in Tilathi Koiladi are still awaiting word of the fate of family members who had been working at hydropower stations ​hit by the flooding.

One family, he said, phoned him while he was still in the hospital to ask if he had seen or heard from a missing relative who had been working at a different power station. He had to tell them ⁠he had ​not.

At home among family, Sah said he is ready to put ​his ordeal behind him.