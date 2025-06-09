$100K home gone in flames

[Photo: SUPPLIED/National Fire Authority]

A family in Raviravi, Ba, has lost its home after a fire completely destroyed the property this morning.

At the time, the Ba Fire Brigade was attending another fire at Nukuloa.

Six firefighters responded immediately and arrived at the Raviravi property.

They found the corrugated iron and timber house well alight and close to collapse.

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Firefighters focused on containing the blaze and preventing it from spreading to nearby homes, some only metres away.

Crews then carried out hotspot checks and extinguished remaining pockets of fire.

The total damage to the house and its contents is estimated at $100,000.

The property was not insured.

Five people lived at the house, including four adults and a 13-year-old student.

Only the 70-year-old property owner and his wife were home when the fire started.

No injuries have been reported.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says the incident highlights growing concern over the number of fires being recorded in the Western Division.

He says fires that start in bush, grass or open areas can quickly spread to homes, particularly in dry and windy conditions.

Sowane says fire prevention must begin at the community and household level.

He is urging people not to leave fires unattended and to take precautions when burning rubbish or vegetation.

Sowane says people should never assume a small fire will remain under control.

The NFA will conduct an investigation to determine how the fire started.