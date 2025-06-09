Fire breaks out at a Tavua supermarket

[Photo: Supplied: Yeshnil Karan]

A fire broke out at a supermarket in Tavua this morning, prompting a response from police and fire authorities.

An eyewitness told FBC News that workers travelling to their workplaces noticed smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building early this morning.

He says the shop had not yet opened, but a large crowd had gathered outside the premises as authorities responded to the incident.

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Police officers were deployed to manage traffic and keep members of the public away from the building due to the potential safety risks.

Firefighters worked at the scene to contain and extinguish the blaze.

Authorities are continuing to manage the situation and maintain public safety as efforts to deal with the fire continue.