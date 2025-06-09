QEB break-in case adjourned

[Photo: File]

A man charged with attempted aggravated burglary and damaging property at the Queen Elizabeth Baracks did not appear in court.

The court heard that he had been arrested the previous night and was being held at the Nabua Police

Station.

Isaia Ledua is facing one count of attempted aggravated burglary and one count of damaging property in relation to an alleged incident at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces ammunition magazine in Nabua.

It is alleged that between April 8 and 9 this year, Ledua attempted to break into the ammunition magazine building and damaged the door lock keypad.

The matter has been adjourned to September 17 to check on the status of the accused and for pre-trial conference issues.