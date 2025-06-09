WAF reports 97 percent water access

Fiji is now just three percent away from achieving universal access to clean and safe drinking water.

The Water Authority of Fiji says 97 percent of the population now has access to water, putting the country within reach of Sustainable Development Goal Six ahead of the 2030 deadline.

But questions remain over whether this progress is being felt equally, particularly in rural communities.

Members of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence questioned WAF officials on the country’s actual water coverage.

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“What percentage of the country has access to clean drinking water?”

Water Authority Chief Wastewater Management Officer Josaia Koroilavesau says the vast majority of Fijians now have access.

“Right now we are at 97 percent of water access to all Fijians. This includes urban and rural water supplies.”

Committee member Rinesh Sharma also questioned WAF on the country’s non-revenue water, which currently stands at 47 percent nationally.

“What is the technology implemented to find out where the water leaks are happening or wastage?”

Koroilavesau says WAF is taking a new approach to identifying and repairing leaks.

“At present, we have a new approach to identifying leaks through the performance-based contract. We have signed a contractor who just commenced last year on this, specifically for the subunit sewer system. This is sort of the first introduction of this approach to solving non-revenue water. From the success of this program, then we will mirror this across the country.”

While the 97 percent figure shows progress towards universal access, questions remain over how evenly that access is distributed, particularly in rural areas.

Questions have been sent to WAF for clarification on the latest figures.