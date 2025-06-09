Prasad’s case put on hold

[Photo: FILE]

The case against former Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has been adjourned after the defence raised concerns over possible non-disclosure of material by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Defence lawyer Richard Naidu has filed an application for a permanent stay of the criminal proceedings.

The application centres on the disclosure of two witness statements and whether other relevant material was withheld by FICAC.

The permanent stay application is expected to be heard in the Suva High Court tomorrow.

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Professor Prasad faces two charges relating to his declaration of assets, liabilities and income.

FICAC alleges that between December 30, 2015 and January 31, 2016, Prasad failed to meet statutory disclosure requirements while he was an officeholder of the National Federation Party.

He is alleged to have failed to declare his directorship in Platinum Hotels and Resorts PTE Limited.

Professor Prasad is also accused of submitting his declaration to the Registrar of Political Parties without disclosing the directorship.

The matter has been adjourned to Thursday for mention, pending the High Court’s orders on the stay application.