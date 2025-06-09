Land lease issues pushing Indo-Fijians to Australia

[Photo: FILE]

For some Indo-Fijians, the expiry of land leases and the possibility of losing their homes has contributed to a growing feeling that they no longer belong in Fiji.

This, according to Australian Integrated Fijian Association of Victoria President Rohit Roy Kumar, who says some Indo-Fijians who have migrated to Australia have shared their experiences of being asked to leave homes after their leases expired.

Kumar says he understands the legal basis of land leases and acknowledges the rights of i-Taukei landowners when lease terms expire.

However, he believes more could be done to support families who face displacement after living on the land for many years.

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He says the issue is not about questioning the rights of landowners, but about finding better options for families affected by the end of their leases.

“I understand the concept as well, because there’s a lease term, and after the lease term, absolutely the natives have got the right to let them know what needs to be done. But I believe there could have been better options being explored as well.”

Kumar estimates that only five to ten percent of the Indo-Fijians he has spoken to hold the view that they do not belong in Fiji.

He adds that the majority of Indo-Fijians migrating to Australia are instead seeking better employment and education opportunities or joining family members already overseas.

He stresses that Fiji remains a multicultural nation, where people from different communities continue to live together, but says the experiences and concerns of the minority should also not be overlooked.