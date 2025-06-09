Call for safe pathways for children leaving residential care

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More support is needed for children leaving residential care when they turn 18, particularly young girls and those living with disabilities.

Minister for Women, Children Sashi Kiran says the transition from residential care to independent living remains a major challenge.

She says many young people face difficulties finding safe accommodation, employment and ongoing guidance after leaving care.

“We are working hard to build visible, rather viable pathways for children exiting state care by connecting them to vocational, tertiary, education or employment. However, they still urgently need safe accommodation and guidance until they are well established. But children with disability makes it much harder. “

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Kiran stresses that education and employment alone were not enough, as many young people still needed safe accommodation and support while establishing themselves.

She says there were cases where young people who had entered employment after leaving care later contacted the Ministry for help because they were struggling with loneliness or were unable to cope independently.

Kiran says this showed the need for continued support beyond the age of 18.