Nadi Rugby final and Skipper Cup live on TV

For the very first time in its history, the Nadi Rugby Union will see its TISA Insurance club game final broadcast live on national television, marking a significant milestone for the sport and its fans.

The much-anticipated final between Western Marine and Dratabu will be televised live by FBC Sports at 5pm on Saturday. The match will unfold at Kings Charles Park, immediately following the Nadroga versus Nadi clash in the Skipper Cup, which kicks off at 3:30pm.

For supporters overseas eager to witness the NRU club final, a live stream will be available on the VITI+ platform for $20 FJD.

Nadi Rugby’s Head of Operations, Jeff Tamata, says that fans benefit from a combined ticketing opportunity, allowing them to enjoy both the Skipper Cup clash and the NRU final without having to purchase separate tickets.