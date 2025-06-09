Police turn to CCTV to track crime hotspots

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Police Force says new CCTV cameras are being installed by municipal councils that will help officers keep a closer watch on crime hotspots.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kasiano Vusonilawe says the work is part of an MOU between police and municipal councils to improve security in town centres.

He says councils are taking a bigger role in protecting their CBDs, while police are helping identify areas that need CCTV coverage.

Vusonilawe says cameras already installed in some towns will be connected to police operation centres for round-the-clock monitoring.

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“This is in cooperation with the Fiji Police. They work with us in terms of identifying the red flag areas and the installation is done. And they enslave the CCTV for monitoring purpose to our operation center so that can be monitored 24-7.”

Nasinu and Savusavu town councils are also working on their CCTV plans with Savusavu identifying 10 locations for possible installation.

He says police will also step up operations from next month, with a focus on faster response times and completing investigations sooner.

Vusonilawe says officers have been reminded to treat every report seriously, whether the offence is minor, medium or serious.

“I’ve addressed all the divisions to take all reports as genuine cases. Like of manner, medium or serious, we have to treat all those reports as genuine. So the response time

should be, take a short time. And also the investigations for safe cases especially, to take days rather than months.”

The wider use of CCTV cameras will improve monitoring of crime hotspots and give officers better support when responding to and investigating offences.