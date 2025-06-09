Raj Pharmacy expands service

[Photo: Supplied]

The refurbished Raj Pharmacy has officially opened in Nasinu, with the new facility offering a drive-through service for customers.

The pharmacy was officially opened today by Nasinu Town Council Chief Executive Officer Felix Magnus.

Magnus says the pharmacy will benefit people living in Nasinu, particularly those who may have difficulty visiting a pharmacy in person.

“Opening a pharmacy to look after the people of Nasinu, whereby the medication can be released to the supply area”.

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He says the pharmacy previously operated from a rented property opposite its current location.

The new facility was completed within four months, with the property rebuilt to accommodate the business.

“We also ask the finances of investors to also have faith in the dreams and aspirations of people who want to start up their businesses”.

Raj Pharmacy owner Raj Kumar says his experience in the pharmacy profession has shown him the need to make medication more accessible to people who cannot physically visit a pharmacy.

“The estimated cost of construction, including land, is around 800,000”.

He says this prompted the introduction of the drive-through service, making it easier for customers to collect their prescribed medication.

Raj Pharmacy says it looks forward to serving more people and is encouraging the public to make use of its services.