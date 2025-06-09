Durutalo returns home to lead Fiji Rugby men’s high performance

Fiji Rugby has appointed former international player Andrew Durutalo as its new Head of Men’s High Performance.

The appointment is part of Fiji Rugby’s push to strengthen its high performance system and create a more integrated pathway for male players and coaches from age-grade rugby through to the national teams.

Durutalo brings international playing experience and leadership expertise to the role, having worked across rugby and the wider global sports industry.

Born and developed in Fiji, he was among the pioneer members of the Fiji Rugby High-Performance Unit Academy in 2006.

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He later represented Fiji at age-grade level and captained the Fiji Under-19 and Under-21 teams before beginning his international and professional playing career.

After moving to the United States, Durutalo represented Team USA at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, the 2015 Rugby World Cup and the 2013 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

His professional career also included stints in Japan with the Sunwolves, England with Worcester Warriors and Ealing Trailfinders, as well as professional rugby in the United States.

Following his playing career, Durutalo moved into sports leadership and administration.

He has served as Director of Rugby Operations and General Manager at Hong Kong Football Club, as well as an International Sports Envoy with the U.S. Department of State.

He has also worked with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, where he contributed to strategic partnerships, commercial innovation and athlete-focused initiatives.

Durutalo holds an Executive MBA from the University of Oxford, a Bachelor of Business Administration from Hakuoh University in Japan and has undertaken postgraduate studies in International Sports Management through the University of London.

He is fluent in Fijian, English and Japanese.

In his new position, Durutalo will help strengthen the alignment of Fiji Rugby’s men’s player and coaching pathway, covering emerging age-grade talent through to elite and senior national representation.

His work will include supporting the High-Performance Player and Coach Pathway programmes for the Fiji U18s, Fiji U20s, Fiji Men’s 7s and Flying Fijians.

The role will also focus on improving systems around talent identification, player development, monitoring and preparation for international competition.

Fiji Rugby General Manager High Performance Naca Cawanibuka says Durutalo’s international experience and understanding of Fijian rugby make him a valuable addition to the organisation.

“Andrew brings a unique combination of international playing experience, high-performance leadership and global sports administration, but equally important is his understanding of Fiji, our rugby culture and the enormous potential that exists within our player and coach pathways.”

Cawanibuka says Fiji Rugby’s focus extends beyond preparing teams for their next competition, with the organisation working towards a sustainable high performance system.

Durutalo will also work alongside Performance Analysis, Sports Science and Sports Medicine, Rugby Development, Match Officials and the wider High-Performance team.

His appointment is expected to improve coordination across talent identification, player development, coaching, performance analysis, physical preparation, sports medicine and national team pathways.

With experience across different rugby and sporting systems around the world, Durutalo now returns to Fiji with a role aimed at helping further professionalise the country’s high performance environment.

Cawanibuka says his knowledge and experience can help Fiji Rugby raise its standards while continuing to develop a system that remains distinctly Fijian.

Fiji Rugby says Durutalo’s appointment strengthens the link between domestic rugby, age-grade programmes, professional rugby and the country’s national teams as it works towards long-term international performance.