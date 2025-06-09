100 solar streetlights donated to Fiji

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Communities across Fiji are expected to have improved lighting along roads and public spaces with the donation of 100 solar streetlights.

The solar-powered lights, donated by the Government of Guangdong province in China, will be used in towns and cities, informal settlements and rural communities.

The solar lights will help enhance safety while also supporting community activities.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Mosese Bulitavu says the latest donation reflects the strong partnership between Fiji and China and their shared commitment to sustainable development.

Article continues after advertisement

The initiative will also support municipal councils in expanding the use of renewable energy and contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable Fiji.