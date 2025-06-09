Children help shape media ban

[Photo/Kelera Ditaiki]

The Government has begun consulting children as it considers restricting social media use for those aged 16 and under.

The consultation is looking at the risks children face online, including inappropriate content, grooming and exploitation.

Minister for Information, Lynda Tabuya says, their views will now be included, as the Government develops draft legislation for Cabinet and Parliament.

Children aged between 13 and 17 are being consulted on what they think about the proposal.

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“The data and statistics all over the world show that children 16 years and under are using social media for purposes that is not meant for it.

We hope social media is a way of educating our children, a way of connecting with each other and with family members and friends around the world but unfortunately there’s also the dark side of social media that is overtaking its benefits and that is our children are exposed to inappropriate content.”

Tabuya says, social media can help children learn and stay connected. But there is also a dark side, if not monitored. Children are exposed to inappropriate content and even adults prey on children.

Save the Children Fiji, Child Protection Facilitator, Ilisapeci Buinimasi, says, children need to know their responsibility online.

The views gathered from the children will be considered by the task force working on the proposed ban.