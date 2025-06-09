Police Bill raises fear for Narewa Villagers

[Photo: FILE]

Narewa villagers fear proposed changes to police powers could undermine their culture, respect and unity.

They are particularly concerned about a proposal that could allow police to enter and search homes without a warrant, and only obtain one after the search.

The concern was raised when Parliament’s Justice, Law and Human Rights Committee visited Narewa Village in Rakiraki last night.

Village elder Akuila Kuboutawa says the village already has traditional leaders who can work with police to deal with crime.

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He says giving police such powers could undermine the respect that holds the village together.

Kuboutawa says village headmen and chiefs should be allowed to assist police while protecting iTaukei traditions.

The Committee also explained that the Bill proposes giving the Commissioner of Police the power to appoint Special Constables to operate within village boundaries.

Committee Member and Assistant Minister for Justice Josaia Niudamu says another proposed change would allow Justice of the Peace officials to sign warrants instead of Magistrates.

The villagers say they support efforts to fight crime, but fear those efforts should not come at the cost of their culture, privacy and unity.