Man to front court for posting drug sale in chat group

A man from Sarava, Ba, who had allegedly posted a photo of drugs for sale in a viber chat group will be produced in court today.

He has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and will be produced at the Ba Magistrates Court today.

Police received the information, after which a joint operations team raided his home.

K9 capabilities from the Fiji Detector Dog Unit detected the presence of a clear plastic bag containing white crystals, later confirmed to be methamphetamine.

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Police also seized smoking apparatuses during the raid.