Ba FC claims 18th BOG title

[Photo: Fiji Football Association/FACBEOOK PAGE]

Ba FC has claimed its 18th Extra Battle of the Giants title after outclassing a determined Rewa side at the 4R Govind Park Stadium yesterday evening.

The Men in Black started strongly, dominating the opening spell and creating several scoring opportunities as they spent much of the first half camped in the Delta Tigers’ territory.

However, Rewa held firm and frustrated Ba’s attacking efforts, with both sides heading into the half-time break locked at nil-all.

The match took a decisive turn less than five minutes into the second half when Rewa was reduced to 10 men after Sitiveni Rakai was shown a red card.

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Ba quickly capitalised on the numerical advantage, with Praneel Naidu finding the back of the net shortly after Rakai’s dismissal to give the hosts the lead.

The Men in Black continued to apply pressure and doubled their advantage when Penisoni Tirau struck to make it 2-0.

Rewa refused to surrender and continued to fight their way back into the contest.

Their persistence paid off when Merril Nand pulled a goal back, giving the Delta Tigers renewed hope.

Rewa pushed forward in search of an equaliser and repeatedly looked for openings in Ba’s defence, but the Men in Black stood firm and held their line until the final hooter to secure the title.