Begg to miss BOG final

[File Photo]

Ba FC midfielder Nabil Begg will miss today’s Extra Battle of the Giants final against Rewa after being sent off in yesterday’s semi-final victory over Suva FC.

Begg was shown a red card for dangerous foul play during Ba’s 2-1 win over Suva, ruling him out of the final this afternoon.

The midfielder played a key role in Ba’s victory, scoring one of their two goals in the second half to help secure their place in the final.

Ba FC president Praneel Dayal said Begg’s absence was unfortunate for the side, but remained confident the team has enough quality to go all the way.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was really unfortunate, he played really well the entire game and just one mistake has cost him a place in the final, we are really upset he wont be able to join the boys in the final.”

Ba will face Rewa at 3pm today at their home ground, the 4R Govind Park Stadium.