Ministry reviews electricity laws

[Photo: File]

The Ministry of Public Works is reviewing Fiji’s electricity legislation and regulatory framework amid concerns raised about investment in the sector.

The issue was raised during a parliamentary committee hearing on the proposed Fiji-Australia partnership, where members questioned the role of Energy Fiji Limited and whether its current arrangements could make it difficult for investors to participate in the electricity sector.

Acting Deputy Secretary Operations Mikaele Belena says the Ministry has already started assessing the regulatory framework to determine what may be limiting participation in the sector.

We’ve actually carried out some sort of legislative and regulatory gap analysis, identifying key areas that is hindering participation of private investors or independent power producers in the energy sector. So, that exercise is currently ongoing, whereby we’re going to review the existing legislation, which is the Electricity Act of 2017.

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The review is expected to focus on creating greater opportunities for investment, particularly in renewable energy.

I think the key driver here is trying to get in more investors to come and set up renewable energy projects in Fiji. So, with that review, we are anticipating that it will address the key barriers that is really preventing independent power producers from coming and investing in Fiji. And secondly, with the EFL position as a private company, we understand where they’re coming from in terms of trying to provide better services to the people.

The Ministry says the review will help identify and address regulatory barriers, with a focus on attracting more investors to Fiji’s renewable energy sector and supporting long-term investment through EFL.