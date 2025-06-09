39 sexual offence charges filed last month

[Photo: File]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says there were 13 indictments filed in the High Court with a total of 39 counts of sexual offences last month.

There were 17 accused persons charged with 39 counts of sexual offences.

Of the 17 accused persons, two were juveniles.

There were 13 victims of whom six victims were under the age of 18 years.

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There were six incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

A 50-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, one count of indecent assault and two counts of defilement of his stepdaughter.

The alleged incident took place from 2016 to 2020 when the victim was 11-years-old.

A 40-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his nine-year-old niece, while in another incident, a 25-year-old man was charged with five counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and one count of criminally intimidating his 18-year-old niece.

A 20-year-old man was charged with one count of rape and one count of indecent assault of his 15-year-old cousin, while in another incident, a 51-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape of his 17-year-old cousin.

A 26-year-old national footballer was charged with four counts of rape and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm to his 26-year-old girlfriend.

A 30-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 21-year-old woman, while in another incident, a 41-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 42-year-old woman.

In another incident, a 36-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of criminal intimidating a 10-year-old girl.