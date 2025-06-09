Water catchments assessed in Kadavu

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Critical water sources, village reserves, and conservation areas in Kadavu are receiving renewed attention as environmental and forestry assessments continue across communities on the island.

Conservation and Forestry personnel recently conducted field assessments and awareness activities in several villages, including Solodamu, to identify environmental risks and support the sustainable management of natural resources.

In Solodamu Village, located in the Tavuki District, the assessment focused on water catchments, creeks, historical sites and village reserve areas. Officials also reviewed locations where Kaka species have been recorded and examined restricted zones where tree-felling activities must be carefully controlled.

The exercise is aimed at ensuring vital water sources remain protected while preserving important conservation areas relied upon by local communities.

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According to the Ministry, safeguarding water catchments and creeks is essential for maintaining reliable freshwater supplies, particularly for rural and maritime communities that depend on natural ecosystems for their daily needs.

The assessment also examined village reserves and historically significant sites to ensure development and forestry activities do not threaten culturally and environmentally important areas.

Authorities say reviewing restricted tree-felling zones is a key part of promoting sustainable forestry practices and preventing environmental degradation that could affect biodiversity, waterways and surrounding ecosystems.

The fieldwork forms part of a broader programme aimed at improving environmental protection and strengthening the sustainable management of forests and coastal resources across Kadavu.

Findings from the assessments will help guide future conservation measures and restoration efforts, ensuring natural resources are protected while supporting the livelihoods of communities that depend on them.