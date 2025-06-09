Fiji rethinks social media ban

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is looking at how to enforce a proposed social media ban for children aged 16 and under.

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya says children could find ways around the restrictions, while adults may also help them access social media.

She says Fiji is considering different approaches as it develops legislation for the proposed ban.

Fiji is looking at Australia’s experience, where a social media ban for children under 16 has been introduced.

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But Tabuya says Fiji may not follow the same approach.

“We’re learning from Australia’s experience. They have introduced a complete ban, but children are finding ways to circumvent the restrictions, with some adults also assisting them to regain access.”

Tabuya says different models are being considered, including regulating when children can access social media.

She says, they could ensure strict monitoring for children accessing social media during school hours and only for eduational purposes.

Save the Children Fiji Child Protection Facilitator Ilisapeci Buinimasi says education is also important, so children can recognise different forms of abuse and understand when online activity is affecting their wellbeing.

Consultations on the proposed social media ban for children aged 16 are underway in Wailea Settlement, Wainibuku Hut, Qauia Settlement and Nabukavesi in Namosi.